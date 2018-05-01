 PUC approves Hawaiian Telcom sale to Cincinnati Bell
PUC approves Hawaiian Telcom sale to Cincinnati Bell

By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Posted on May 1, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 30, 2018 at 9:42 pm
The second of two Hawaii regulatory agencies has blessed the pending sale of local phone, TV and internet service provider Hawaiian Telcom to Ohio-based Cincinnati Bell. Read More

