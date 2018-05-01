 Busy Philipps gets her own talk show on E!
May 1, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Features

Busy Philipps gets her own talk show on E!

Associated Press
May 1, 2018
Updated May 1, 2018 11:10am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Busy Philipps poses for a photo in Culver City, Calif., in November. The actress is getting her own late-night talk show on E! called “Busy Tonight.” Production is set to begin this summer.

ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> Busy Philipps is living up to her name.

The actress is getting her own late-night talk show on E! called “Busy Tonight.” Production is set to begin this summer.

Philipps made the announcement on Instagram. It’s fitting, because her popularity has skyrocketed due to her Instagram account where she posts about her life and observations of things around her. Recent posts chronicle her daughter’s missing stuffed animals, ongoing sinus troubles and her weekend at Coachella.

Philipps has a role in the Amy Schumer movie “I Feel Pretty,” which was co-directed by her husband Marc Silverstein. She’s also working on a book of essays due out in the fall.

Philipps previously appeared on TV shows like “Freaks and Geeks”, “Dawson’s Creek” and “Cougar Town.”

PREVIOUS STORY
New lawsuit accuses Weinstein of assaulting female producer
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING