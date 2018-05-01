Green pozole a worthy pick for Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo happens to coincide with the start of the season for fresh tomatillos.

Pozole, a traditional, stew-y Mexican soup — based on a tomatillo salsa — is the perfect dish for the occasion.

Tomatillos — small, round fruits that look like green tomatoes ­— have a unique, somewhat lemony, taste. They’re a key ingredient in Mexican green salsa, and very easy to work with. Peel off the papery husk, give them a rinse and they’re ready to go.

As for the pozole, there are many types — red, green, white, chicken, beef and pork — but what they all have in common is hominy, a starchy corn.

Hominy can be eaten whole (as in this recipe), coarsely ground to make grits or finely ground to make masa for tortillas or tamales.

GREEN POSOLE WITH CHICKEN

By Sara Moulton

1 cup finely chopped onion

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

4 cups chicken broth

3-1/2 to 4 cups shredded or cubed rotisserie chicken

1 (30-ounce) can hominy, rinsed and drained

Kosher salt, to taste

Shredded cheddar cheese, tortilla chips, lime wedges and chopped cilantro, for garnish

>> Salsa:

8 ounces fresh tomatillos, husked, rinsed and quartered (or cut into sixths, if large)

1/2 cup coarsely chopped green onions

1/2 cup lightly packed cilantro, leaves and stems

1-1/2 tablespoons coarsely chopped serrano chilies (with ribs and seeds)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

>> To make salsa: In a food processor combine all ingredients and pulse until nearly smooth.

In a large saucepan, cook onion in oil over medium heat until onion is softened, about 5 minutes. Add salsa, bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, 10 minutes.

Add broth, bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer, partially covered, 10 minutes.

Add chicken, hominy and salt; cook until just heated through. Serve with garnishes on side. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 536 calories, 17 g total fat, 3 g saturated fat, 157 mg cholesterol, 1,042 mg sodium, 28 g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber; 4 g sugar, 62 g protein.