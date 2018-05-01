 Marco Polo residents vote for sprinklers
Marco Polo residents vote for sprinklers

By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Posted on May 1, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 30, 2018 at 10:05 pm
Several months after a deadly fire raged through the 35-story Marco Polo, a majority of condo owners voted in favor of retrofitting the 35-story building with automated sprinklers. Read More

