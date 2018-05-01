 Legislature allowing Aloha Stadium to rust away
By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
Posted on May 1, 2018 12:05 am 
Three years ago, a consultant hired by the state said it would take at least $200 million in health and safety repairs just to keep aging Aloha Stadium functional for another 20 years. Read More

