 Preps to get $850,000 to help in transportation
May 1, 2018 | 70° | Check Traffic

Preps to get $850,000 to help in transportation

By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
Posted on May 1, 2018 12:05 am 
With athletic teams facing escalating transportation costs for in-state travel, the Legislature is appropriating $850,000 to assist public high schools statewide. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –