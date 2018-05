TODAY GOLF OIA: Championships, 7:00 a.m., at Turtle Bay Fazio Course. SOFTBALL ILH Division I: Tournament final–‘Iolani vs. Maryknoll, 4 p.m., at Sand Island Field. WEDNESDAY No major local sporting events scheduled. College Men NCAA Read More

TODAY

GOLF

OIA: Championships, 7:00 a.m., at Turtle Bay Fazio Course.

SOFTBALL

ILH Division I: Tournament final–‘Iolani vs. Maryknoll, 4 p.m., at Sand Island Field.

WEDNESDAY

No major local sporting events scheduled.

College Men

NCAA Division II West Regional

At Holua Tennis Center

No. 15 Hawaii Hilo 5, Point Loma 3

Singles

Thomas Dafcik (PL) def. Vaclav Slezak (UHH) 3-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Alessandro Giuliato (UHH) def. Brendon Millington (PL) 6-0, 6-1.

Chun En Wu (UHH) def. Yuki Okamoto (PL) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Alex Fillat Perez (UHH) def. CJ Erion (PL) 6-2, 6-4.

Arturo Dell’eva (UHH) def. Jack Alston (PL) 6-4, 6-1.

Gregory Zukeran (UHH) vs. Tim Soderman (PL) 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), unfinished.

Doubles

Slezak/Giuliato (UHH) def. Millington/Alston (PL) 8-2.

Okamoto/Dafcik (PL) def. Fillat Perez/Bruno Figlia (UHH) 8-7 (10-8).

Erion/Alston (PL) def Zukeran/Wu (UHH) 8-6.

Order of finish: (doubles: 1, 3, 2); singles: 2, 4, 5, 1, 3).

ATP BMW Open

At Munich

Men’s singles, first round

Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Marcos Baghdatis, Cyprus, 6-2, 6-4.

Matthias Bachinger, Germany, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (8), 3-6, 6-3.

Martin Klizan, Slovakia, def. Florian Mayer, Germany, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

ATP Istanbul Cup

At Istanbul

Men’s singles, first round

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Denis Istomin,

Uzbekistan, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6).

Viktor Troicki (6), Serbia, def. Bernard Tomic, Australia, 3-6, 6-0, 7-5.

Marco Trungelliti, Argentina, def. Elias Ymer, Sweden, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Paolo Lorenzi (5), Italy, def. Cem Ilkel,

Turkey, 6-2, 6-3.

Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Matteo Berrettini,

Italy, 7-5, 6-3.

ATP Estoril Open

At Estoril, Portugal

Men’s singles, first round

Pedro Sousa, Portugal, def. Gilles Simon, France, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4).

Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Gastao Elias, Portugal, 6-3, 6-1.

Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4).

WTA Prague Open

At Prague, Czech Republic

Women’s singles, first round

Sam Stosur, Australia, def. Daria Gavrilova (4), Australia, 6-3, 4-6 retired.

Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, def. Oceane Dodin, France, 6-2, 7-5.

Katerina Siniakova (8), Czech Republic, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Wang Qiang, China, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Natalia Vikhlyantseva, Russia, def. Carina Witthoeft, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-1, 6-3.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Richel Hogenkamp, Netherlands, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

WTA Grand Prix SAR La

Princesse Lalla Meryem

At Rabat, Morocco

Women’s singles, first round

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (4), 6-0.

Johanna Larsson, Sweden, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Jana Fett, Croatia, def. Sachia Vickery, United States, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, def. Petra Martic (3), Croatia, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Sara Errani, Italy, def. Zarina Diyas (6),

Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-4.

OIA

Division I Tournament

Fifth place

Pearl City 6, Mililani 4

W—Maiyah Faleafine. L—Joie Baker. S—Jozayah Iriate.

Leading hitters—PC: Braelynn Kaulu-Choy Foo 2-4, 2b; Tiari Hernandez 2-3, 2b, HR, 3 RBIs; Faleafine 2-3, 2b; Iriate 2 runs; Taylor Au 2 RBIs; Taryn Fujioka 3-3; Noel Saunders 2b. Mil: Ashlyn Kashima 2-2, 2b; Katie Carlos HR, 3 RBIs; Tracie Okumura 2b.

Oahu Prep Schedule

Note: Schedule does not include ILH vs. ILH games.

WEEK 1

Friday, Aug. 10

Open Division

Kapolei vs. Kamehameha, at Aloha Stadium, 5 p.m.

Saint Louis vs. Waianae, at Aloha Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Division I

‘Iolani at Waipahu, 6 p.m.

Nanakuli at Aiea, 7:30 p.m.

Moanalua at Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Leielehua at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.

Damien at Radford, 7:30 p.m.

Division II

Kalani vs. Kaimuki, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Kalaheo at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 11

Open Division

Farrington at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

Punahou at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.

Division II

McKinley vs. St. Francis, at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium, 4 p.m.

Pac-Five at Roosevelt, 6:30 p.m.

Pearl City at Waialua, 6:30 p.m.

WEEK 2

Friday, Aug. 17

Open Division

Punahou at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.

Kahuku at Waianae, 7:30 p.m.

Division I

Aiea at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

‘Iolani at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.

Division II

Kaimuki vs. McKinley, at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

St. Francis at Waialua, 6 p.m.

Kaiser at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 18

Open Division

Farrington at Campbell, 6:30 p.m.

Kamehameha at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

Division I

Damien at Nanakuli 6 p.m.

Castle at Leilehua, 6:30 p.m.

Waipahu at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

Division II

Kalaheo at Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.

Pac-Five vs. Kalani, at Kaiser Stadium, 6 p.m.

WEEK 3

Friday, Aug. 24

Open Division

Punahou at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.

Kapolei at Kahuku, 7:30 p.m.

Division I

Damien at Aiea, 7:30 p.m.

‘Iolani at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

Leilehua at Nanakuli, 7:30 p.m.

Kailua at Radford, 7:30 p.m.

Castle at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.

Division II

St. Francis at Kaiser, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25

Open Division

Saint Louis at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

Campbell at Waianae 6:30 p.m.

Division II

Pearl City vs. McKinley, at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Kaimuki vs. Pac-Five, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 6 p.m.

Waialua vs.Kalaheo, at Kailua High field, 6:30 p.m.

Roosevelt vs. Kalani, at Kaiser Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

WEEK 4

Friday, Aug. 31

Division II

McKinley vs. Kaimuki, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

WEEK 5

Friday, Sept. 7

Open Division

Kahuku vs. Saint Louis, at Aloha Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Kamehameha at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.

Division I

Damien at Waipahu, 6 p.m.

Kailua at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

Aiea at Radford, 7:30 p.m.

Division II

Kalani at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.

St. Francis at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.

Waialua at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 8

Open Division

Waianae at Kapolei, 6:30 p.m.

Mililani at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.

Division I

‘Iolani at Leilehua, 6 p.m.

Castle at Nanakuli, 6:30 p.m.

Division II

Pac-Five vs. Kalaheo, at Kailua High field,

6 p.m.

WEEK 6

Friday, Sept. 14

Open Division

Kamehameha at Kahuku, 7:30 p.m.

Division I

Waipahu at Aiea, 7:30 p.m.

Radford at Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Moanalua at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.

Division II

Waialua vs. Kaimuki, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Pearl City vs. Kalaheo, at Kailua High field, 7:30 p.m.

McKinley vs. Kalani, at Kaiser Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 15

Open Division

Kapolei at Farrington, 6:30 p.m.

Campbell at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

Division I

Nanakuli at Kailua, 6:30 p.m.

Division II

Roosevelt at Kaiser, 6:30 p.m.

WEEK 7

Friday, Sept. 21

Open Division

Saint Louis at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.

Farrington at Kamehameha, 7:30 p.m.

Division I

Radford at ‘Iolani,3:15 p.m.

Leilehua at Aiea, 7:30 p.m.

Kailua at Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Damien at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

Division II

Kalani at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.

Kalaheo at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

Kaiser at Waialua, 7:30 p.m.

Nanakuli at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 22

Open Division

Punahou at Campbell, 6:30 p.m.

Waianae at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

Division I

Kaimuki vs. St. Francis, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 6 p.m.

Division II

McKinley vs. Pac-Five, at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium, time TBA

WEEK 8

Friday, Sept. 28

Open Division

Saint Louis at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.

Division I

Damien at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.

Moanalua at Radford, 7:30 p.m.

Leilehua at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.

Division II

Kaiser vs. Kaimuki, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 5 p.m.

‘Iolani at Nanakuli, 7:30 p.m.

Pac-Five at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.

McKinley at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

Kalani at Waialua, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 29

Open Division

Mililani at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.

Farrington at Waianae, 6:30 p.m.

Division I

Castle at Aiea, 6:30 p.m.

Division II

St. Francis vs. Kalaheo, at Kailua High Field, 6 p.m.

WEEK 9

Friday, Oct. 5

Open Division

Saint Louis at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.

Mililani at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.

Division I

‘Iolani at Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Aiea at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.

Damien at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.

Waipahu at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

Radford at Nanakuli, 7:30 p.m.

Roosevelt at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 6

Open Division

Kahuku at Campbell, 6:30 p.m.

Kamehameha at Waianae, 6:30 p.m.

Division II

Waialua vs. McKinley, at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Kaimuki vs. Kalaheo, at Kailua High field, 6:30 p.m.

St. Francis vs. Kalani, at Kaiser Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Pac-Five at Kaiser, 6:30 p.m.

WEEK 10

Friday, Oct. 12

Open Division

Kahuku at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.

Punahou at Waianae, 7:30 p.m.

Division I

Damien at Castle, 6 p.m.

Waipahu at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.

Division II

McKinley at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.

St. Francis at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 13

Open Division

Campbell at Kapolei, 6:30 p.m.

Division I

‘Iolani at Aiea, 6:30 p.m.

Radford at Leilehua, 6:30 p.m.

Nanakuli at Moanalua, 6:30 p.m.

Division II

Pac-Five vs. Waialua, at Aiea High field,

4 p.m.

Pearl City vs. Kaimuki, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Kalani vs. Kalaheo, at Kailua High field, 6:30 p.m.