NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr, wife have baby girl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. >> Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, announced the birth of their first child today on social media.

Isla Rose Earnhardt was born Monday night, Amy Earnhardt tweeted , calling their daughter “the best dream ever.”

Earnhardt added: “Everyone was right. It’s a new beginning. Now everything I do will be for her and Amy. So blessed.”

Earnhardt retired from NASCAR competition at the end of last season and will be an analyst on NBC beginning in July.

She’s finally here! @DaleJr and I are officially parents to a beautiful baby girl, Isla Rose Earnhardt. It feels like a dream. The best dream ever. 💕 — Amy Earnhardt (@AmyEarnhardt) May 1, 2018