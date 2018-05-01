 NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr, wife have baby girl
May 1, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Sports Breaking

NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr, wife have baby girl

Associated Press
May 1, 2018
Updated May 1, 2018 11:21am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Dale Earnhardt Jr., left, and Amy Earnhardt arrive at the NASCAR Cup Series auto racing awards in Las Vegas in 2017.

ADVERTISING

CHARLOTTE, N.C. >> Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, announced the birth of their first child today on social media.

Isla Rose Earnhardt was born Monday night, Amy Earnhardt tweeted , calling their daughter “the best dream ever.”

Earnhardt added: “Everyone was right. It’s a new beginning. Now everything I do will be for her and Amy. So blessed.”

Earnhardt retired from NASCAR competition at the end of last season and will be an analyst on NBC beginning in July.

PREVIOUS STORY
Grizzlies give J.B. Bickerstaff coaching deal, remove interim tag
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING