 Strikeouts top hits in month for 1st time in MLB history
May 1, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Sports Breaking

Strikeouts top hits in month for 1st time in MLB history

Associated Press
May 1, 2018
Updated May 1, 2018 11:27am
  • FILE - In this April 5, 2018, file photo, Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada reacts after striking out swinging against the Detroit Tigers during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Chicago. There were more strikeouts than hits in the first month of the season, when home runs dipped from last year's record during a cold and wet April. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> Strikeouts exceeded hits during a full calendar month for the first time in the Major League Baseball history.

There were 6,656 strikeouts and 6,360 hits in a cold and wet April, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Baseball has increasingly become a game of long balls and long walks — back to the dugout. Nearly one-third of plate appearances this season have ended without the ball being put in play — a walk, strikeout or hit batter.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred says in an email to the Associated Press that “one month is a rather small sample and we are hoping that the phenomenon of strikeouts exceeding hits is an anomaly that will not persist over the course of the season.”

PREVIOUS STORY
NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr, wife have baby girl
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING