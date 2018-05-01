 Water temp issue delays Danica Patrick’s Indy practice
INDIANAPOLIS >> Danica Patrick’s highly anticipated return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been delayed.

She turned one lap during a refresher course on the 2.5-mile oval today then pulled back onto pit road because of a water temperature problem in the No. 13 car. She’s expected to be back on the track later today.

The 36-year-old Patrick is retiring after the Indianapolis 500 on May 27.

Patrick has five top-10 finishes in six previous starts at Indy including a career best of third in 2009. But she has not driven an IndyCar since leaving for NASCAR following the 2011 season.

Patrick was the 2005 Indy 500 rookie of the year and is one of 14 drivers to lead the Indianapolis 500 and Daytona 500.

