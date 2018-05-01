 Big Isle summits remain under high wind warning as most isles soak in sun
By Star-Advertiser staff
May 1, 2018
Updated May 1, 2018 9:35am

    A series of radar images show mostly clear skies over the islands.

A high wind warning was issued early this morning for the summits of Hawaii island and remains in effect through this afternoon.

The National Weather Service warns of southwesterly winds of 40 to 55 miles per hour, with localized gusts over 70 miles per hour. Travel to the summits is not recommended until the winds have subsided.

The forecast, meanwhile, calls for high, thick clouds and residual moisture lingering across Maui and Hawaii island today, while the rest of the island chain enjoys sunshine and light, northerly winds.

The moisture, however, is expected to drift to the north tonight through Thursday, resulting in an unstable atmosphere as an upper-level trough digs toward the state. Wet weather is expected to develop, with the highest chances of rainfall across the western half of the state late Wednesday through Friday.

