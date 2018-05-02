Hokule‘a arrives back on Oahu for repairs

The Hokule‘a arrived ahead of schedule at about 8 a.m. this morning at the Polynesian Voyaging Society’s headquarters at the Marine and Education Training Center at Sand Island on Oahu.

The legendary canoe departed Hawaii island at about 5 p.m. Tuesday night to make an emergency trip to Oahu due to a damaged hull, sustained while en route to Kawaihae Harbor during its “Mahalo, Hawaii Sail” tour around Hawaii island. The hull needs to be repaired immediately.

Due to the early departure from Kawaihae Harbor, all school and public canoe tours will be postponed until further notice. The canoe was originally scheduled to be docked at Kawaihae Harbor until May 10 after a nearly month-long stay on the east side of Hawaii island.

Crew panel presentations, however, will take place as scheduled