 Hokule‘a arrives back on Oahu for repairs
May 2, 2018 | 72° | Check Traffic

Top News

Hokule‘a arrives back on Oahu for repairs

By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
May 2, 2018
Updated May 2, 2018 11:27am

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A damaged Hokulea arrived at the Sand Island pier this morning. The Hokule‘a arrived ahead of schedule at about 8 a.m. this morning at the Polynesian Voyaging Society’s headquarters at the Marine and Education Training Center at Sand Island on Oahu.

ADVERTISING

The Hokule‘a arrived ahead of schedule at about 8 a.m. this morning at the Polynesian Voyaging Society’s headquarters at the Marine and Education Training Center at Sand Island on Oahu.

The legendary canoe departed Hawaii island at about 5 p.m. Tuesday night to make an emergency trip to Oahu due to a damaged hull, sustained while en route to Kawaihae Harbor during its “Mahalo, Hawaii Sail” tour around Hawaii island. The hull needs to be repaired immediately.

Due to the early departure from Kawaihae Harbor, all school and public canoe tours will be postponed until further notice. The canoe was originally scheduled to be docked at Kawaihae Harbor until May 10 after a nearly month-long stay on the east side of Hawaii island.

Crew panel presentations, however, will take place as scheduled

PREVIOUS STORY
City announces 91st Lei Day celebration winners
NEXT STORY
White House hires lawyer who represented Clinton in impeachment
Comments (2)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING