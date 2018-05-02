 Corrections
Corrections

Corrections

May 2, 2018
Updated May 2, 2018 12:05am
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The 2018 OIA-ILH regular season high school football schedule begins the weekend of Aug. 10-11, and the Punahou vs. Kahuku game will be played Aug. 11. A story on Page C1 on Tuesday was inaccurate.

>> The Hawaii Community Development Authority will hold a final vote on transferring four Kakaako parks to the city at a meeting today. The day of the meeting was incorrect in a story Tuesday on Page A1.

>> Gerald Aikau hanged himself after fatally stabbing his son, Reef. The caption for a photo in a story Monday on Page B1 inaccurately reported the cause of death for both. The caption also should have said that Gerald and Katherine Aikau were still married at the time.

Corrections
