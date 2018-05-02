Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The 2018 OIA-ILH regular season high school football schedule begins the weekend of Aug. 10-11, and the Punahou vs. Kahuku game will be played Aug. 11. A story on Page C1 on Tuesday was inaccurate.

>> The Hawaii Community Development Authority will hold a final vote on transferring four Kakaako parks to the city at a meeting today. The day of the meeting was incorrect in a story Tuesday on Page A1.

>> Gerald Aikau hanged himself after fatally stabbing his son, Reef. The caption for a photo in a story Monday on Page B1 inaccurately reported the cause of death for both. The caption also should have said that Gerald and Katherine Aikau were still married at the time.