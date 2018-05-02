 Key HART executive resigns
May 2, 2018 | 73° | Check Traffic

Key HART executive resigns

By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
Posted on May 2, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  May 2, 2018 at 12:49 am
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation will be looking for its third director of planning, permitting and right of way since November 2016 following the resignation of Abbey Mayer. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –