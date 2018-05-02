 Maryknoll ousts ‘Iolani, will play for title
May 2, 2018 | 74° | Check Traffic

Maryknoll ousts ‘Iolani, will play for title

By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Posted on May 2, 2018 12:05 am 
With the season on the line, Maryknoll softball coach John Uekawa wasn’t looking for anything extra out of the Spartans on Tuesday. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –