TODAY No major local sporting events scheduled. THURSDAY SOFTBALL ILH Division I: Championship, Maryknoll at Punahou, 4 p.m. TENNIS HHSAA State Championships: All day, at Central Oahu Regional Park. TRACK AND FIELD OIA: Varsity championship

TODAY

No major local sporting events scheduled.

THURSDAY

SOFTBALL

ILH Division I: Championship, Maryknoll at Punahou, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

HHSAA State Championships: All day, at Central Oahu Regional Park.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: Varsity championship trials, 3:30 p.m., at Mililani.

VOLLEYBALL

HHSAA Boys Division I State Championships: Quarterfinals–At Moanalua: Waipahu vs. Kealakehe, 5 p.m.; Mililani vs. Punahou, 7 p.m. At McKinley: ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha-Maui, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Moanalua, 7 p.m.

HHSAA Boys Division II State Championships: Quarterfinals–At Saint Francis: Pearl City vs. Hawaii Prep, 5 p.m.; University vs. Kapaa, 7 p.m. At Kalani–Konawaena vs. St. Francis, 5 p.m.; Kalani vs. Molokai, 7 p.m.

WATER POLO

HHSAA Girls State Championships: Quarterfinals–Roosevelt vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 2:45 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Baldwin, 4 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Kahuku, 5:15 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Punahou, 6:30 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha.

ILH playoffs

Maryknoll 15, ‘Iolani 2

W—Kahilu McNicoll. L—Aleia Agbayani.

Leading hitters—IOL: Agbayani, 2-3, 2b, RBI. MYRK: Nohea Hee, 2-2, 2b; Baylie Kahele, 2-3, 3 RBIs; Mahalo Akaka, 2-4, RBI; McNicoll, 3-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Aloha Akaka, grand slam.

2018 “H Awards” winners

Jenny Matsuda: Kira Makuta (WSWM), Felix Albert (MTEN), Genta Ito (FB)

Rainbow Wahine of the Year:

Emily Maglio (WVB/BVB)

Rainbow Warrior of the Year:

Stijn van Tilburg (MVB)

Pride: Noah Borden (FB), Taylor Donohue (WBB), Adam Kealiher (MSWM),

Tahna Lindquist (WSWM), Lalelei Mata’afa (WWP), Payton Osborne (Cheer),

Kelly Sojka (SAIL)

Male Rookie of the Year:

Maaki Yamazaki (BSB)

Female Rookie of the Year:

Lea Monkhouse (BVB)

Perseverance: Raion Black (TF)

Jack Bonham Award (Female):

Franziska Weidner (WSWM)

Jack Bonham Award (Male): Johnny Weeks (BSB)

Top Scholars for Each Team: Troy Kakugawa (BSB), Gibson Johnson (MBB), Julissa Tago (WBB), Morgan Martin (BVB), Ashley Gomez (Cheer), Maddie Fuhrman (XC/TF), Genta Ito (FB), Trevor Hirata (MGLF), Lauren Kirkwood (WGLF),

Michael Pacholski (SAIL), Kellsie Gleason (SOC), Brittany Hitchcock (SB),

Jonas Gutzat (MSWM), Kira Makuta (WSWM), Felix Albert (MTEN),

Petra Melounova (WTEN), Dalton Solbrig (MVB), Clare-Marie Anderson (WVB),

Erika Pauley (WWP).