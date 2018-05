Police arrested a 17-year-old boy after he allegedly choked his 14-year-old sister and assaulted a responding police officer in Waianae.

Police said the suspect choked his sister at about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. When police arrived and attempted to place him under arrest, he reportedly resisted and assaulted the officer.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of abuse of a family or household member, resisting arrest and assault against a law enforcement officer in the first degree.