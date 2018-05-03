Bruno Mars planning to play Aloha Stadium in November

Bruno Mars — the Hawaii-born pop music star — is adding Honolulu to the list of cities on his current 24K Magic World Tour, with possibly two shows planned.

The multi-Grammy Award-winning Roosevelt High School graduate will perform Saturday, Nov. 10 at Aloha Stadium. A source told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that a second Aloha Stadium show on Nov. 11 is also being discussed.

Ticket prices and sales information may be announced at a news conference later this month. It is unknown if Mars will attend that news conference.

Mars last performed in Hawaii in April 2014, when he opened his Moonshine Jungle World Tour with three sold-old shows in the Blaisdell Arena. All three shows sold out shortly after tickets went on sale.