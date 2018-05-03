Hawaii public schools launching new online lunch payment program

SHARE















Hawaii’s public schools are launching a new online lunch payment system starting Monday.

The state Department of Education is launching EZSchoolPay, which allows users to manage, monitor and pay for student’s school meal accounts online and through a mobile app available for iPhones, iPads and Android devices.

The EZSchool Pay service is offered by Harris School Solutions’ eTrition software program and is being implemented after a three-month transition process for all 256 schools. The DOE’s previous contract offering online school payments, SchoolCafe, ended last year.

“We negotiated a $0.13 convenience fee with the new vendor, saving parents $0.67,” said Dann Carlson, assistant superintendent of school facilities and support services, in a news release. “With the new meal payment system, the transaction fee is also lower at 1.99 percent. The previous transaction fee was 5 percent.”

Parents still have the option of paying for school lunches by cash or check at no charge.