Hawaiian Airlines offering travel waivers due to Kilauea Volcano eruption

Hawaiian Airlines is waiving reservation change fees for guests holding tickets for travel to and from Hilo and Kona through Friday due to the Kilauea Volcano eruption.

Guests will be permitted a one-time reservation change with waiver of change fee provided that the ticket was issued today or earlier and the affected flight is scheduled for today through Friday.

Changes must be made to the same class of service, origin and destination, for new flights no later than May 11. For changes made to new flights after May 11, the change fee will be waived but the applicable difference in fare will be collected.

Changes may be made by calling Hawaiian Airlines’ reservations department at 1-800-367-5320.