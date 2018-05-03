 Hawaii’s congressional delegation urges Trump to act swiftly on Kauai disaster declaration
May 3, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Top News

Hawaii’s congressional delegation urges Trump to act swiftly on Kauai disaster declaration

By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
May 3, 2018
Updated May 3, 2018 10:48am

  • RON KOSEN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Kauai County Councilman Derek Kawakami and fireman Elisha Frank delivered supplies, April 22, in Hanalei. Hawaii’s Congressional delegation today sent a letter to President Donald Trump, urging swift action on Gov. David Ige’s request for a presidential disaster declaration for areas on Kauai and Oahu impacted by severe flooding.

ADVERTISING

Hawaii’s Congressional delegation today sent a letter to President Donald Trump, urging swift action on Gov. David Ige’s request for a presidential disaster declaration for areas on Kauai and Oahu impacted by severe flooding.

The declaration, they said, would help ensure that the impacted communities can access important federal funding and resources to recover.

“Hundreds of homes, along with local businesses and public infrastructure have suffered terrible impacts from flooding,” the letter said. “It is clear from preliminary assessments that recovery will overwhelm state and county resources. These communities will need help from the federal government to recover.”

With a presidential disaster declaration, state and county officials and residents can apply for the Federal Emergency Management Administration’s Individual Assistance and Public Assistance programs, the letter said, along with any other federal assistance available.

The letter is signed by U.S. Senators Brian Schatz and Mazie K. Hirono, and U.S. Reps. Tulsi Gabbard and Colleen Hanabusa.

PREVIOUS STORY
Trump acknowledges he repaid lawyer for ‘Stormy’ hush money
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING