Hawaii’s congressional delegation urges Trump to act swiftly on Kauai disaster declaration

Hawaii’s Congressional delegation today sent a letter to President Donald Trump, urging swift action on Gov. David Ige’s request for a presidential disaster declaration for areas on Kauai and Oahu impacted by severe flooding.

The declaration, they said, would help ensure that the impacted communities can access important federal funding and resources to recover.

“Hundreds of homes, along with local businesses and public infrastructure have suffered terrible impacts from flooding,” the letter said. “It is clear from preliminary assessments that recovery will overwhelm state and county resources. These communities will need help from the federal government to recover.”

With a presidential disaster declaration, state and county officials and residents can apply for the Federal Emergency Management Administration’s Individual Assistance and Public Assistance programs, the letter said, along with any other federal assistance available.

The letter is signed by U.S. Senators Brian Schatz and Mazie K. Hirono, and U.S. Reps. Tulsi Gabbard and Colleen Hanabusa.