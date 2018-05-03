Magma activity eases but eruption still possible on Big Isle

The Hawaii Volcano Observatory has reported that there’s a slight drop in intensity of magma intrusion in the area along the east rift zone.

The intrusion is not migrating further to the east, according to spokeswoman Janet Babb.

“There has been some decrease in the seismic deformation but it’s still active,” she said.

Small earthquakes continue along the east rift zone in lower Puna to Kapoho.

Scientists indicated an eruption is possible but not imminent. Hawaii Civil Defense officials have warned residents in Nanawale Estates, Leilani Estates and Kapoho in lower Puna to remain vigilant.

Field crews are heading out to the site today via helicopter to observe the area and check on seismometers and global positioning system receivers.

Meanwhile, Pohoiki Road remains closed between Highway 132 and Leilani Avenue due to cracks. Officials also reported cracks have formed within Leilani Estates.

No steam was observed emerging from the cracks at this time.