 Safety concerns close Hanalei Beach Park
May 3, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Top News

Safety concerns close Hanalei Beach Park

By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
May 3, 2018
Updated May 3, 2018 1:22pm

  • COURTESY AARON FEINBERG

    The damage caused by flooding at Hanalei Pier as seen on April 16.

ADVERTISING

Hanalei Beach Park near Black Pot Beach is closed until further notice due to safety concerns, Kauai County officials said today.

The Kauai Emergency Management Agency said police have determined it is unsafe for residents and visitors to enter from the popular Hanalei Pier area to the river mouth. Also, Weke Road near the beach park remains closed due to hazardous conditions.

Contractor Pacific Concrete Cutting & Coring Inc. today began demolishing the comfort station and removing derelict vehicles from the sand.

The following state park facilities also remain closed due to flood damage:

>> Haena State Park and the adjacent Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park (including the Kalalau Trail).

>> Portions of Wailua River State Park.

>> Polihale State Park.

The public can report damage to roads, highways, bridges and other infrastructure to Kauai Emergency Management Agency at 241-1800.

PREVIOUS STORY
Maui under flood advisory, flash flood watch in effect for Oahu, Kauai County
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING