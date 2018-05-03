Safety concerns close Hanalei Beach Park

Hanalei Beach Park near Black Pot Beach is closed until further notice due to safety concerns, Kauai County officials said today.

The Kauai Emergency Management Agency said police have determined it is unsafe for residents and visitors to enter from the popular Hanalei Pier area to the river mouth. Also, Weke Road near the beach park remains closed due to hazardous conditions.

Contractor Pacific Concrete Cutting & Coring Inc. today began demolishing the comfort station and removing derelict vehicles from the sand.

The following state park facilities also remain closed due to flood damage:

>> Haena State Park and the adjacent Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park (including the Kalalau Trail).

>> Portions of Wailua River State Park.

>> Polihale State Park.

The public can report damage to roads, highways, bridges and other infrastructure to Kauai Emergency Management Agency at 241-1800.