May 3, 2018

Traffic accident cleared from Zipper Lane in Aiea

By Star-Advertiser staff
May 3, 2018
Updated May 3, 2018 9:31am

    A view of traffic this morning on the H-1 eastbound at the Waimalu exit.

A traffic accident this morning briefly blocked the right lane of the Zipper Lane near the Aiea Heights overpass.

The accident scene was cleared before 9:20 a.m. No serious injuries were immediately reported.

