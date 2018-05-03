Traffic accident cleared from Zipper Lane in Aiea

ADVERTISING
A traffic accident this morning briefly blocked the right lane of the Zipper Lane near the Aiea Heights overpass.
The accident scene was cleared before 9:20 a.m. No serious injuries were immediately reported.
