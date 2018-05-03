 Tesla CEO predicts profit despite big loss
Star-Advertiser news services
Posted on May 3, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  May 2, 2018 at 10:40 pm
Tesla’s record net loss in the first quarter and fast-burn through millions of dollars is raising questions about the company’s ability to pay all its bills. Read More

