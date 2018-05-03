 Data firm embroiled in Facebook scandal to close
May 3, 2018 | 74° | Check Traffic

Data firm embroiled in Facebook scandal to close

Star-Advertiser news services
Posted on May 3, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  May 2, 2018 at 10:38 pm
Cambridge Analytica, the Trump-affiliated data firm at the center of Facebook’s worst privacy scandal in history, is declaring bankruptcy and shutting down. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –