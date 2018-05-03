 ‘Service’ animals need a second look
May 3, 2018 | 74° | Check Traffic

‘Service’ animals need a second look

Posted on May 3, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  May 2, 2018 at 6:55 pm
The success of a just-passed bill, to impose fines on those who fraudulently claim their pets as service animals, depends on shaming people into compliance. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –