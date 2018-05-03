 Worker killed by falling utility pole
May 3, 2018 | 74° | Check Traffic

Worker killed by falling utility pole

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on May 3, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  May 2, 2018 at 11:12 pm
A 52-year-old Waikoloa man, while working for a utility company, was killed after a utility pole fell on him on Highway 19 in Paauilo. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –