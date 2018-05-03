 Dodgers starter Ryu out until after All-Star break with groin injury
    Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu, center, talks with a trainer after an injury during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 2 in Phoenix. Ryu left the game and will be sidelined until after the All-Star break with a severe left groin strain.

PHOENIX >> More bad news for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Manager Dave Roberts said today that left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu will be sidelined until after the All-Star break with a severe left groin strain.

The injury occurred when Ryu, off to a strong start to the season, threw a pitch with one out in the second inning of Wednesday night’s 2-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Roberts said the groin muscle had torn from the bone. Ryu was 3-0 with a 2.14 ERA, his best start to a season since 2014.

Walker Buehler, the 23-year-old top prospect who has had two strong starts for the Dodgers this season, is in line to take Ryu’s rotation spot. Buehler is expected to start Friday night’s game against San Diego in Monterrey, Mexico, then be worked into the rotation from there.

Ryu’s injury came two days after the Dodgers announced star shortstop Corey Seager would have season-ending Tommy John surgery.

