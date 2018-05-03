 International Olympic Committee says boxing still risks removal in 2020
International Olympic Committee says boxing still risks removal in 2020

Associated Press
May 3, 2018
Updated May 3, 2018 9:01am

  ASSOCIATED PRESS

    International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach reacts prior to the opening of the IOC executive board meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland on May 2.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland >> The IOC says boxing still risks being kicked out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics amid concerns about the sport’s governing body.

The International Boxing Association, known as AIBA, has been in financial turmoil, faced claims of fixed bouts at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, and now has an interim president linked to organized crime.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach says issues over “governance, financial and sporting integrity” continue.

The IOC executive board warned AIBA about its Olympic status in February, and requested updates before its next meeting in July.

Bach cites “serious factual issues” as well as concerns about AIBA’s leader. The U.S. Treasury Department said interim president Gafur Rakhimov of Uzbekistan was involved in heroin trading.

Bach says IOC concerns are “not a personal matter, at least not only a personal matter.”

