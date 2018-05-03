Maui under flood advisory, flash flood watch in effect for Oahu, Kauai County

A flash flood watch for Oahu and Kauai County has been extended through late Friday night, according to weather officials. In addition, a flood advisory was issued this afternoon for Maui, in effect until 3:45 p.m due to heavy rain near Kula.

Radar indicated rain in the area falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour. Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Wailea, Ulupalakua, Kula, Pukalani, Makawao and Kihei.

Forecasters said an upper-level trough is expected to interact with a moist airmass late tonight through Friday night, which could bring heavy rain and thunderstorms.

“The highest threat for heavy rainfall and possible thunderstorms will be Friday and Friday night on Kauai,” forecasters said. “Although somewhat less probable than Kauai, there will still be a threat for heavy rainfall on Oahu through Friday night.”

Meanwhile, forecasters expect showery weather over many parts of the isles over the next few days. A drier, more stable trade wind pattern is expected to arrive during the weekend and next week.