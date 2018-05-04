 FAA imposes no-fly zone over lower Puna due to volcanic activity
By Star-Advertiser staff
May 4, 2018
Updated May 4, 2018 9:15am

    A no-fly zone has imposed over much of southeastern Hawaii island because of the ongoing volcanic activity.

Temporary flight restrictions have been issued for the area above lower Puna and is in effect from today until 11:59 p.m. Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration this morning issued temporary flight restrictions within a five-nautical-miles radius of Pahoa, from the surface up to 3,000 feet above sea level, due to the volcanic activity in the area.

No pilots may operate an aircraft — including drones — in the area. Relief aircraft operations under the direction of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency are authorized in the airspace. For more information, call EMA at 295-9175.

