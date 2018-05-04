FAA imposes no-fly zone over lower Puna due to volcanic activity

Temporary flight restrictions have been issued for the area above lower Puna and is in effect from today until 11:59 p.m. Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration this morning issued temporary flight restrictions within a five-nautical-miles radius of Pahoa, from the surface up to 3,000 feet above sea level, due to the volcanic activity in the area.

No pilots may operate an aircraft — including drones — in the area. Relief aircraft operations under the direction of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency are authorized in the airspace. For more information, call EMA at 295-9175.