Hawaiian Telcom is offering free high-speed internet service via Wi-Fi at the Pahoa Regional Community Center and Keaau Community Center that are serving as emergency shelters for residents who were forced to evacuate their homes in Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens in Puna due to the lava eruptions on Hawaii island.

Pahoa Regional Community Center is located at 15-3022 Kauhale St. and the Keaau Community Center is at 16-186 Pili Mua St.