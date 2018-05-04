Kahaluu home destroyed by early morning blaze

SHARE





















ADVERTISING

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire that destroyed a home in Kahaluu early today.

Shortly after 3:10 a.m., nine units with 34 firefighters responded to the blaze at unit 7 of Nenehiwa Gardens located at 47-669 Melekula Road.

When they arrived, they observed the wooden, three-bedroom home fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters brought the fire under control at 3:44 a.m. and extinguished it just before 5:20 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Resident Calvin Young, the sole occupant, said he had just left his house to go to work at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. A neighbor called his daughter to alert her of the fire and she immediately called the shipyard to reach her father.

“I’m still in shock,” said Young as he stood at his neighbor’s carport staring at the charred structure. He has lived in the home for more than 30 years.

Honolulu Fire Spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant said the cause of the fire has been classified as undetermined.

Due to the extensive damage, investigators are unable to determine where and how the fire started.

Damage to structure is estimated at $300,000 and $20,000 to its contents.

The American Red Cross is assisting Young.