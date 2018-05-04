Multiple freeway closures planned from Aiea to Pearl City this weekend

Multiple closures for the H-1 freeway are scheduled in both directions from Aiea to Pearl City this weekend for several projects, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The H-1 is scheduled for closure in both directions, starting tonight, for shoulder work and concrete pavement rehabilitation.

Planned closures include:

>> 6:30 p.m. Friday, H-1 eastbound: Two right lanes will be closed between the Pearlridge/Waimalu offramp (Exit 10) and the Aiea Height Drive overpass. A third lane will be closed at 7:30 p.m. and all lanes will reopen at 6 a.m. on Saturday morning.

>> 6 p.m. Saturday to 10:15 a.m. Sunday, H-1 westbound: Three right lanes will be closed between the Halawa Interchange and the Pearl City/Waimalu offramp (Exit 10).

Additionally, from 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday, two to three right lanes will be closed on the westbound H-1 freeway between the Pearl City/Waimalu offramp (Exit 10) and the H-1/H-2 split for micropile installations.

The lanes will reopen before 6 p.m. Sunday if micropile foundations have developed enough strength.

Micropile work is scheduled for:

>> 6 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday: Three right lanes westbound will be closed for concrete pours.

>> 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday: Two right lanes westbound will be closed as concrete cures.

>> 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday: The Waipahu offramp (Exit 8B) will be closed.

Motorists will be able to access the Pearl City/Waimalu offramp (Exit 10) from the H-1 freeway, but there will be no dedicated exit lane because crews will be working on the shoulder.

HDOT said this is the third and final weekend closure needed for micropile installations, weather permitting, and that construction to reinforce the pavement of the right lane on the H-1 freeway is to protect drains under the roadway.

Continuous closures are necessary to allow the concrete to cure properly, HDOT said. During curing periods, most personnel and equipment will vacate work sites, but lanes will remain closed as the concrete hardens. Electronic message boards will be posted and special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control.

Weekly roadwork updates are available on the HDOT website and its social media channels on Facebook and Twitter.