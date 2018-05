Hawaii island police have identified the utility worker who died Wednesday while replacing a pole in Paauilo as 52-year-old Lyle Kaaihili of Waikoloa.

According to police, Kaaihili was part of a crew replacing a utility pole on the shoulder of Highway 19, near the 35-mile marker.

Witnesses said that as a boom truck was positioning the pole, the boom collapsed and the pole fell onto Kaaihili.

Kaaihili was transported to North Hawaii Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.