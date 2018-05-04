Police respond to McCully area shooting

Police responded to a shooting shortly after 5:30 a.m. today at a building across from the McCully Zippy’s.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Police responded to a shooting shortly after 5:30 a.m. today at a building across from the McCully Zippy’s.

A woman who reported the shooting said police told her it was a game room and that they found spent buckshot inside. No one was injured, however, and the suspects fled in a maroon car.

The woman, a customer at the McCully Zippy’s, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser she heard a loud boom but wasn’t sure what it was.

She said that when she saw the stairwell light up when the shooting started, she knew it was guns.

The woman heard a second boom, then she saw two men running down the stairs, both holding shotguns.

They looked at her, and she said she hid behind her car while they jumped into a maroon car and sped off onto Young Street.

She called 911 and police arrived in two minutes.

She said police also related to her that the game room is known to police, where they have had several problems.

The woman said she did not get a good look at the suspects and is unable to identify them. She suspects the men were trying to shoot their way in and rob the game room.