 Tickets on sale for Kauai benefit concert featuring Jack Johnson
May 4, 2018 | 82° | Check Traffic

TGIF| Top News

Tickets on sale for Kauai benefit concert featuring Jack Johnson

By Elizabeth Kieszkowski ekieszkowski@staradvertiser.com
May 4, 2018
Updated May 4, 2018 12:05am

  • BRUCE ASATO / 2014

    Jack Johnson will be one of the headliners at the Kokua for Kaua‘i concert on May 12 to benefit recovery efforts on the flood-damaged island of Kauai. Johnson is pictured during a Waikiki Shell concert in 2014.

ADVERTISING

Oahu surf-rock star Jack Johnson will head the lineup at Kokua for Kaua‘i, a benefit concert for Kauai flood victims planned for 5 p.m. May 12 at the Poipu Beach Athletic Club in Koloa, Kauai. Performers who have signed up to participate include Johnson, Donavon Frankenreiter, Paula Fuga and Makana.

Tickets for the all-ages concert went on sale today. General admission tickets, $49.50, are available at bampproject.com and seetickets.us.

On April 14 and 15, record -breaking rains fell on Kauai, causing widespread flooding, destroying or causing major damage to homes, and leaving thousands of residents in need of support to rebuild and restore homes, businesses and farms.

The concert was sparked by local musicians and community leaders “who are passionate about spreading aloha and helping the people of Kauai get back to normal life,” said Johnson’s publicist, Brittany Pearce, in an announcement.

Frankenreiter, a Kauai resident, nationally known musician, surfer and longtime friend of Johnson’s, enlisted Johnson to help put on the benefit. Oahu-based promotion company BAMP Project is coordinating the event.

All net proceeds will go to the Hawai‘i Community Foundation’s Kauai Relief and Recovery Fund and other local organizations committed to flood relief, according to Pearce.

Direct donations to the fund can also be made online at HawaiiCommunityFoundation.org/KauaiRelief.

PREVIOUS STORY
Hawaiian Airlines extends window for travel waivers due to Kilauea Volcano eruption
NEXT STORY
Kilauea lava evacuees wake to uncertain future
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING