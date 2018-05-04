Tickets on sale for Kauai benefit concert featuring Jack Johnson

Oahu surf-rock star Jack Johnson will head the lineup at Kokua for Kaua‘i, a benefit concert for Kauai flood victims planned for 5 p.m. May 12 at the Poipu Beach Athletic Club in Koloa, Kauai. Performers who have signed up to participate include Johnson, Donavon Frankenreiter, Paula Fuga and Makana.

Tickets for the all-ages concert went on sale today. General admission tickets, $49.50, are available at bampproject.com and seetickets.us.

On April 14 and 15, record -breaking rains fell on Kauai, causing widespread flooding, destroying or causing major damage to homes, and leaving thousands of residents in need of support to rebuild and restore homes, businesses and farms.

The concert was sparked by local musicians and community leaders “who are passionate about spreading aloha and helping the people of Kauai get back to normal life,” said Johnson’s publicist, Brittany Pearce, in an announcement.

Frankenreiter, a Kauai resident, nationally known musician, surfer and longtime friend of Johnson’s, enlisted Johnson to help put on the benefit. Oahu-based promotion company BAMP Project is coordinating the event.

All net proceeds will go to the Hawai‘i Community Foundation’s Kauai Relief and Recovery Fund and other local organizations committed to flood relief, according to Pearce.

Direct donations to the fund can also be made online at HawaiiCommunityFoundation.org/KauaiRelief.