 Tourist in critical condition after near-drowning incident on Maui
By Michael Tsai mtsai@staradvertiser.com
May 4, 2018
Updated May 4, 2018 8:59pm
A 73-year-old visitor from Colorado was in critical condition today after she was pulled unconscious from Kapalua Bay in West Maui.

According to a Maui Fire Department report, the woman was snorkeling with a relative about 200 feet from shore when she became unresponsive. The relative called for help and a nearby paddleboarder helped bring the woman to shore.

People on the beach, including a vacationing physician, performed CPR on the woman until paramedics and fire rescue personnel arrived.

The woman was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center.

