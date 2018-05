TODAY BASEBALL Big West: Cal Poly at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium. SOFTBALL Big West: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. TENNIS HHSAA State Championships: all day, Read More

TODAY

BASEBALL

Big West: Cal Poly at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

SOFTBALL

Big West: Cal State Northridge vs.

Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

TENNIS

HHSAA State Championships: all day, at Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

HHSAA Boys Division I State Championships: Semifinals at Moanalua: Moanalua vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Punahou vs. Kealakehe, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at McKinley: Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Kamehameha-Maui, 5 p.m.; Mililani vs. Waipahu, 6:30 p.m.

HHSAA Boys Division II State Championships: Semifinals at Saint Francis: Kapaa vs. Pearl City, 5 p.m.; St. Francis vs. Molokai, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at Kalani: University vs. Hawaii Prep, 5 p.m.; Konawaena vs. Kalani, 7 p.m.

WATER POLO

HHSAA Girls State Championships, Semifinals: Baldwin vs. Kamehameha, 5:45 p.m.; Punahou vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals: Kaiser vs. Roosevelt, 3:15 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Kahuku, 4:30 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: Cal Poly at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo (DH), 3 p.m., at Wong Stadium.

JUDO

HHSAA State Championships, 10:30 a.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

SOFTBALL

Big West: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii (doubleheader), 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade (doubleheader), noon at Central Oahu Regional Park.

TENNIS

HHSAA State Championships: all day, at Central Oahu Regional Park.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: Varsity championship finals, 3 p.m., at Mililani.

VOLLEYBALL

HHSAA Boys Division I State Championships. Fifth place: Kamehameha-Hawaii/Kamehameha-Maui winner vs. Mililani/Waipahu winner, 12:30 p.m. Third place: Moanalua/‘Iolani loser vs. Punahou/Kealakehe loser, 3:30 p.m. Final: Moanalua/‘Iolani winner vs. Punahou/Kealakehe winner, 7 p.m. Matches at the Neal Blaisdell Arena.

HHSAA Boys Division II State Championships. Fifth place: University/Hawaii Prep winner vs. Konawaena/Kalani winner, 11 a.m. Third place: Kapaa/Pearl City loser vs. St. Francis/Molokai loser, 2 p.m. Final: Kapaa/Pearl City winner vs. St. Francis/Molokai winner, 5 p.m. Matches at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

WATER POLO

HHSAA Girls State Championships. Fifth place: Kaiser/Roosevelt winner vs. Kalaheo/Kahuku winner, 3:15 p.m. Third place: Baldwin/Kamehameha loser vs. Punahou/Kamehameha-Hawaii loser, 4:30 p.m. Final: Baldwin/Kamehameha winner vs. Punahou/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner, 6 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha.

SOFTBALL

‘Iolani School is seeking a softball program head/coach. Significant coaching experience preferred. Send resumes to co-athletic director Maurice Maggiolino at mmaggiolino@iolani.org.

HHSAA State Championships

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Boys

Singles

First Round

[1] Phuc Huynh (‘Iolani) def. Patrick Turner (Kalaheo) 6-1, 6-0

Tyson Wu (St. Anthony) def. Christian Actouka (Konawaena) 6-1, 6-4

[8] Jake Will (Punahou) def. Brett Guccione (Kealakehe) 6-1, 6-1

Quinn Gatiuan (Pearl City) def. Vyas Hale (Kealakehe) 6-2, 6-0

[3] Ryo Minakata (Hawaii Prep) def. Sebastian Young (Campbell) 6-2, 6-0

Devon Baldwin (Maui) def. Jordan Quach (McKinley) 6-0, 6-0

[6] Gil Assi (Hilo) def. Zackry Ulep (Campbell) 6-0, 6-0

Koby Murata (Kalani) def. Hayden Virtue (Hawaii Prep) 6-3, 6-2

Leyton Ramos (Punahou) def. Jordan Doi (Mililani) 6-3, 6-1

[5] Reyn Miyagawa (Mid Pacific) def. Kevin Ibay (Campbell) 6-0, 6-0

Rylan Woo (Pearl City) def. Silvan Engert (Seabury) 6-2, 6-1

[4] Andrew Yip (Kamehameha Schools Kapalama) def. Sasha Rovinsky (Island School) 6-2, 6-0

Genki Kadomatsu (‘Iolani) def. John Ho (McKinley) 6-1, 6-4

[7] Hobbes Wilstead (Maui) def. Ryan Moux (Roosevelt) 6-2, 6-1

Luke Hamano (Hilo) def. Wendell Batangan (Waimea) 6-0, 6-1

[2] Andre Ilagan (Farrington) def. Quinn Shapiro (Maui) 6-0, 6-1

Round of 16

[1] Huynh (‘Iolani) def. Wu (St. Anthony) 6-0, 6-0

[8] Will (Punahou) def. Gatiuan (Pearl City) 6-0, 6-0

[3] Minakata (Hawaii Prep) def. Baldwin (Maui) 6-1, 6-2

[6] Assi (Hilo) def. Murata (Kalani) 6-3, 4-6, (5)

[5] Miyagawa (Mid Pacific) def. Ramos (Punahou) 7-6 (2), 6-2

[4] Yip (Kamehameha Schools Kapalama) def. Woo (Pearl City) 6-2, 6-2

[7] Wilstead (Maui) def. Kadomatsu (‘Iolani) 3-6, 6-2, (4)

[2] Ilagan (Farrington) def. Hamano (Hilo) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

First Round

[1] Jordan Azuma/Joey Hu (‘Iolani) def. Ethan Goore/Rex Lin (Hawaii Prep) 6-0, 6-1

Spencer Dang/Alex Nakasato (Mililani) def. James Fujii/Kekailoa Cajudoy (Lahainaluna) 6-0, 6-0

[5] Shane Yee/Tyler Ikehara (Punahou) def. Cole Gardner/Ryan Liu (Hilo) 6-0, 6-0

Limar Medina/Edmelle Medina (Waimea) def. Xander Santa Cruz/Jacob Pagdilao (Campbell) 7-6 (6), 6-3

[4] Sean Yamamoto/Scott Yamamoto (‘Iolani) def. Kai Sutton/Isaac Goshay (Mililani) 6-2, 6-1

Koby Kosaki/Colby Kudo (Waiakea) def. Kevin Dang/Christian Lopez (Kapaa) 3-6, 3-0 (dq)

[7] Li Aki/Zachary Kamiyama (Hilo) def. Jaythan Hew/Caden Bailey (Moanalua) 7-6 (3), 6-3

Kyle Killett/Shane Ramos (Lahainaluna) def. Wilson Tadena/Huaiyu Zheng (McKinley) 6-4, 6-3

Ryan Ogi/Jayse Takimoto (Konawaena) def. Felix Krendl/Justin Hong (Kaiser) (def)

[6] Everett Fan/Cade Fujitani (Punahou) def. Chris Constantino/Nick Badua (Kauai) 6-1, 6-0

Duane Lariego/Trent Domingo (Pearl City) def. Zachery Walker/Miles Stone (Seabury) 6-1, 5-7, (8)

[3] Hunter Fujimori/Aidan Rooney (Mililani) def. Josef Shum/Aden Kinoshita (Baldwin) 6-1, 6-0

Qadir Queen/Zachary Horiuchi (Moanalua) def. Shawn Abut/Everett Prieto (Lahainaluna) 6-1, 6-2

[8] Kane Kawelo/Justin Shuman (Le Jardin) def. Kaleb Christensen/Sam Scott (Kahuku) 6-0, 6-0

Jordan Tateishi/Nyle Ocariza (Pearl City) def. Jasper Henry/Noah Roth (Kealakehe) 6-4, 7-6 (2)

[2] Robert Chang/Cody Ching (‘Iolani) def. David Welch-Keliihoomalu/Zane Willman (Hawaii Prep) 6-0, 6-0

Round of 16

[1] Azuma/Hu (‘Iolani) def. Dang/Nakasato (Mililani) 6-2, 6-1

[5] Yee/Ikehara (Punahou) def. Medina/

Medina (Waimea) 6-1, 6-0

[4] Yamamoto/Yamamoto (‘Iolani) def.

Kosaki/Kudo (Waiakea) 6-1, 6-0

[7] Aki/Kamiyama (Hilo) def. Killett/Ramos (Lahainaluna) 6-3, 6-0

[6] Fan/Fujitani (Punahou) def. Ogi/Takimoto (Konawaena) 6-1, 6-0

[3] Fujimori/Rooney (Mililani) def. Lariego/Domingo (Pearl City) 7-5, 6-2

[8] Kawelo/Shuman (Le Jardin) def. Queen/Horiuchi (Moanalua) 6-0, 7-5

[2] Chang/Ching (‘Iolani) def. Tateishi/

Ocariza (Pearl City) 6-0, 6-0

Girls

Singles

First Round

[1] Alyssia Fossorier (Punahou) def. Kathrynn Hamada (Mililani) 6-1, 6-1

Kari Correa (Waimea) def. Emily Thai (McKinley) 6-0, 6-0

[7] Jessalyn Lopez (Maui) def. Leslie Fujitani (Pearl City) 6-1, 6-1

Josette Huang (Punahou) def. Sheela Nair (Kapaa) 6-0, 6-0

[3] Tayvia Yamagata (Konawaena) def. Celeste Inouye (‘Iolani) 6-1, 6-0

Alyssa Watanabe (‘Iolani) def. Tiffany Young (Kaiser) 6-1, 6-0

[6] Sarah Domingo (Pearl City) def. Alexandra Peskova (Hawaii Prep) 6-0, 6-0

Dale Emoto (Kalani) def. Kylie Pham (‘Iolani) 6-1, 6-1

Keona Conroy-Humphrey (Lanai) def. Lana Lubecke (Kalani) 0-6, 6-4, (8)

[8] Melanie Uyeda (Kealakehe) def. Kaui Kennedy (Baldwin) 6-2, 6-0

Shea Sera (King Kekaulike) def. Enee Tiolu (Waianae) 2-6, 6-3, (4)

[4] Maile Brilhante (Waiakea) def. Chiemi Powell (Seabury) 6-1, 6-0

Hana Yoshikawa (Maui) def. Yun Huen Cheng (McKinley) 6-0, 6-0

[5] Andie Machida (Kamehameha Schools Kapalama) def. Maya Atwal (Waiakea) 6-0, 6-4

Casydee DeMattos (Hilo) def. Anna Burkman (Kauai) 6-2, 6-0

[2] Katreina Corpuz (Punahou) def. Skyler Chun (Moanalua) 6-0, 6-0

Round of 16

[1] Fossorier (Punahou) def. Correa (Waimea) 6-0, 6-0

[7] Lopez (Maui) def. Huang (Punahou) 6-2, 7-5

[3] Yamagata (Konawaena) def. Watanabe (‘Iolani) 6-0, 6-1

[6] Domingo (Pearl City) def. Emoto (Kalani) 6-1, 2-6, (6)

[8] Uyeda (Kealakehe) def. Conroy-Humphrey (Lanai) 6-0, 6-0

[4] Brilhante (Waiakea) def. Sera (King Kekaulike) 6-0, 6-1

[5] Machida (Kamehameha Schools Kapalama) def. Yoshikawa (Maui) 6-0, 6-1

[2] Corpuz (Punahou) def. DeMattos (Hilo) 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

First Round

[1] Jackie O’Neill/Cosette Wu (Punahou) def. Megan Abe/Kayla Hollister (Hawaii Prep) 6-0, 6-0

Quyen Truong/Freesia Recto (McKinley) def. Kiana Bell/Challys Pascual (Lahainaluna) 2-6, 7-5, (7)

[8] Reannon Suzuki/Allena Wong (Mililani) def. Christiane Keyhani/Zoe Bailey (King Kekaulike) 6-0, 6-0

Anna Peters/Jenny Peters (Waialua) def. Courney Kikugawa/Jaymie Kunitomo (Konawaena) 6-3, 6-1

[4] Clarise Huang/Betsy Wo (Punahou) def. Jill Baverstock/Taylor Nakamura (Pearl City) 6-0, 6-0

Kayleen Lau/Kaelyn Kato (Kamehameha Schools Maui) def. Kiana Wilson/Tori Caminos (Campbell) 6-0, 6-0

[5] Mari Kwee/Xiao Yi Wang-Beckvall (‘Iolani) def. Haile Chang/Brianna Hull (Mililani) 6-2, 6-2

Sydney Chun/Anna Matsunaga (Moanalua) def. Mari Kanna/Callie Parsons (Kauai) 6-1, 6-1

Jill Shirai/Cara Tamaye (Pearl City) def. Cassandra Ragonton/Romelyn Ragonton (Molokai) 2-6, 6-1, (6)

[6] Taryn Fujimori/Kylie Hull (Mililani) def. Kaimele Kop/Hannah Roehm (Kamehameha Schools Kapalama) 6-3, 6-2

Alyssa Okamura/Jade Rivera (Hilo) def. Anna Wu/Jessica Uyesaka (McKinley) 6-4, 7-6 (4)

[3] Lexie Matsunaga/Megan Flores (Punahou) def. Isabel Fukushima/Riza Mae Rabanzo (Hilo) 6-0, 6-0

Chloe Teramoto/Miya Yanagisawa (Waiakea) def. Jordyn Tanaka/Isabel Rogers (Kalani) 6-1, 6-4

[7] Sabrina Loui/Gabriela Siaosi (‘Iolani) def. Kiyo Christopher/Lino Yoshikawa (Maui) 6-2, 6-0

Round of 16

[1] O’Neill/Wu (Punahou) def. Truong/Recto (McKinley) 6-0, 6-0

Peters/Peters (Waialua) def. [8] Suzuki/Wong (Mililani) 2-6, 6-2, (5)

[4] Huang/Wo (Punahou) def. Lau/Kato (Kamehameha Schools Maui) 6-2, 6-1

[5] Kwee/Wang-Beckvall (‘Iolani) def. Chun/Matsunaga (Moanalua) 6-0, 6-0

[6] Fujimori/Hull (Mililani) def. Shirai/Tamaye (Pearl City) 6-2, 6-1

[3] Matsunaga/Flores (Punahou) def. Okamura/Rivera (Hilo) 6-0, 6-2

[7] Loui/Siaosi (‘Iolani) def. Teramoto/Yanagisawa (Waiakea) 6-2, 6-1

[2] Chun/Kunimoto (Waiakea) def. Griffiths/Hoekstra (Seabury) 6-0, 6-0