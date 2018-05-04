SandBows add to Big West awards collection

The No. 3 Hawaii beach volleyball continued to add to its accolades when taking three of the top awards today from the Big West.

Emily Maglio and Ka’iwi Schucht were named the Pairs Team of the Year, Lea Monkhouse the Freshman of the Year and Jeff Hall the Coach of the Year.

It is the third consecutive year that the SandBows won the pairs and freshman awards. It was the second time in three seasons that Hall was honored.

Hawaii is currently at the NCAA championship tournament in Gulf Shores, Ala. The SandBows (36-3) swept South Carolina this morning and were to play Pepperdine later today.

This is the second time Maglio has been part of the pairs award. In 2016, she teamed with Katie Spieler when honored.

Monkhouse’s partner, Morgan Martin, was Freshman of the Year last year, and Maglio earned it in 2016.

Maglio-Schucht and Monkhouse-Martin also were named to the six-pairs first team.

Also honored were the Hawaii duos of Laurel Weaver-Carly Kan (second team) and Amy Ozee-Ari Homayun (honorable mention).

On Thursday, Hawaii had all five of its pairs earn Top Flight Awards, the inaugural year of the AVCA awards.