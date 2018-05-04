 SandBows advance at NCAA tournament, face Pepperdine today
By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
May 4, 2018
Updated May 4, 2018 8:45am

  • DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH’s Emily Maglio (44) slammed the ball past Sydney Haynes (13)at the Big West Beach Championship at Queen’s Beach in Waikiki on April 27. The No. 3 Hawaii beach volleyball team ran its program-record winning streak to 31 straight when opening the NCAA tournament with a 3-0 victory today over South Carolina in Gulf Shores, Ala.

The No. 3 Hawaii beach volleyball team ran its program-record winning streak to 31 straight when opening the NCAA tournament with a 3-0 victory today over South Carolina in Gulf Shores, Ala.

The third-seeded Rainbow Wahine (36-3) will face second-seeded Pepperdine later today (noon HST). The Waves (24-3) sent LSU into the losers bracket with a 3-0 victory over the Tigers.

The other two top seeds advanced in the winners bracket — top-seeded UCLA with a 3-0 win over Florida International and No. 4-seeded Florida State 3-1 over two-time defending national champion USC.

The SandBows won in straight sets at Flights 3, 4 and 5 with Hannah Zalopany and Paige Dreeuws earning the deciding point at Flight 5. Also, Ari Homayun and Amy Ozee tied a program record for dual victories when winning their 25th at Flight 4. Emily Maglio-Ka’iwi Schucht, playing mostly at Flight 1, set the mark earlier this season.

