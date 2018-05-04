Trent Stevens, Cal Poly shut down University of Hawaii baseball

Left-hander Trent Stevens was a singular sensation, pitching the first shutout of his collegiate-baseball career in blanking Hawaii 16-0 on Friday night.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Left-hander Trent Stevens was a singular sensation, pitching the first shutout of his collegiate-baseball career in blanking Hawaii 16-0 on Friday night.

Stevens, a senior who began his career at Oregon State, allowed five hits and only one Rainbow Warrior to reach third base.

Alex McKenna had four hits, including a solo homer in the second, to lead the Mustangs’ 14-hit attack. The ’Bows gave up 10 walks, hit three batters and committed four errors. In a no-mercy ninth, the Mustangs sent 13 batters to the plate, and scored eight runs.

UH starter Jackson Rees was chased after relinquishing six runs in four innings.

The ’Bows, who have been held scoreless for 19 consecutive innings, fell to 22-18 and 8-8 in the Big West. Cal Poly is 19-24 and 7-6.