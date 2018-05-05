Bank of Hawaii providing loan assistance programs for Big Island

Bank of Hawaii has initiated several financial assistance programs to help those affected by the earthquakes and volcanic eruptions on Hawaii Island.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Bank of Hawaii has initiated several financial assistance programs to help those affected by the earthquakes and volcanic eruptions on Hawaii Island.

“We realize uncertainty lies ahead, and the effects of the lava flow and earthquakes are disastrous for many,” Bank of Hawaii President and CEO Peter Ho said today. “These emergency relief programs provide quick and flexible financial options, and hopefully a sense of security, in an effort to expedite repair and recovery.”

The programs provide access to cash via special loan programs or getting relief on existing Bank of Hawaii loans through loan extensions or forbearances. Special program features include low·interest rates on loans, loans with no payments for the first three months, fast approval and quick funding, reduced payments with loan terms up to 60 months and loan amounts up to $25,000

Depending on the particular loan program, funds may be used to: 1) provide cash relief for emergency supplies and living essentials; 2) repair homes and/or vehicles, replacement of living essentials, or to bridge working capital needs; 3) receive forbearance and/or extension on loans for existing BOH clients.

For more information, call 888-643-3888.