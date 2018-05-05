Butchered green sea turtle found at Hilo beach park

A green sea turtle with two front flippers amputated was discovered dead this afternoon at Onekahakaha County Beach Park in South Hilo.

It is against federal and state law to harass or harm green sea turtles, which are listed as a threatened species. A couple reported the incident around 11 a.m. after finding the turtle floating belly up in a cove.

Information about who butchered the 250-pound sea turtle is being sought by officers from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement.

DLNR officials said the “turtle’s front two flippers were amputated and it appeared the suspect(s) was interrupted and left the scene without the turtle.”

Tips can be reported to the division’s statewide hot line at 643-3567 or its Hilo office at 933-3460. Smartphone users can make a report at the DLNRTip app.