Pahoa Community Meeting, May 4

2018 May 4 CTY - HSA photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
People look at informational posters during a community meeting to address concerns on Friday, May 4, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii island. As lava and earthquakes continue, more and more residents in the Puna district are being urged to be prepared to evacuate.
A standing room crowd listens during a community meeting to address concerns on Friday, May 4, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii island. As lava and earthquakes continue, more and more residents in the Puna district are being urged to be prepared to evacuate.
Hawaii county mayor Harry Kim speaks during a community meeting to address concerns on Friday, May 4, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii island. As lava and earthquakes continue, more and more residents in the Puna district are being urged to be prepared to evacuate.
Hawaii county mayor Harry Kim shakes hands with Sen. Russell Ruderman during a community meeting to address concerns on Friday, May 4, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii island. As lava and earthquakes continue, more and more residents in the Puna district are being urged to be prepared to evacuate.
Puna resident Julie Paul raises her hand to try to voice concerns about geothermal activity during a community meeting on Friday, May 4, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii island. As lava and earthquakes continue, more and more residents in the Puna district are being urged to be prepared to evacuate.
Hawaii county police chief Paul Ferreira speaks during a community meeting to address concerns on Friday, May 4, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii island. As lava and earthquakes continue, more and more residents in the Puna district are being urged to be prepared to evacuate.
USGS chief scientist Dr. Tina Neal of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory speaks during a community meeting to address concerns on Friday, May 4, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii island. As lava and earthquakes continue, more and more residents in the Puna district are being urged to be prepared to evacuate.
Lt. Col. Bill Flynn of the Hawaii National Guard is introduced by Hawaii Civil Defense administrator Talmage Magno, right, during a community meeting on Friday, May 4, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii island. As lava and earthquakes continue, more and more residents in the Puna district are being urged to be prepared to evacuate.
Hawaii Civil Defense administrator Talmage Magno speaks during a community meeting on Friday, May 4, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii island. As lava and earthquakes continue, more and more residents in the Puna district are being urged to be prepared to evacuate.
From left, Pahoa resident Ingrid Webb, Leilani Estates resident Amy Ka'awaloa, Kalapana resident Pi'ilani Ka'awaloa, and Hawaii Fire Dept. Chief Ren Victorino listen during a community meeting to address concerns on Friday, May 4, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii island. As lava and earthquakes continue, more and more residents in the Puna district are being urged to be prepared to evacuate.
Hawaii county mayor Harry Kim sits during a community meeting to address concerns on Friday, May 4, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii island. As lava and earthquakes continue, more and more residents in the Puna district are being urged to be prepared to evacuate.