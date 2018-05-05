 Hawaii alum Kolten Wong hits walk-off homerun to beat Cubs
May 5, 2018
    St. Louis Cardinals infielder Kolten Wong celebrates after hitting a walkoff two-run home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs today. The Cardinals won, 8-6.

    Former University of Hawaii baseball player Kolten Wong hits a walk-off two-run home run for the St. Louis Cardinals during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs today. The Cardinals won, 8-6.

ST. LOUIS >> Kolten Wong hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning, capping the St. Louis Cardinals rally and giving them an 8-6 win over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

The win is the fourth in a row for the Cardinals, and it came after they rallied from two runs down in the ninth inning off Chicago closer Brandon Morrow.

Wong’s game-ending home run is the third of his career, his first since a victory over Pittsburgh on May 3, 2015. It came after Paul DeJong walked and then Wong sent the 1-1 pitch from Luke Farrell (1-1) into the right field seats for the game winner.

Marcell Ozuna tied the game in the ninth inning with a two-run double off Morrow, who allowed his first runs of the season. Tyler Lyons (1-0) earned the win in relief after Bud Norris exited with an injury in the top of the 10th inning.

Anthony Rizzo homered for the third time in four games for the Cubs, who lost for a season-high fourth time in a row despite scoring more than three runs in a game for the first time since April 24th.

Javier Baez added his eighth home run for Chicago in the loss.

