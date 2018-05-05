 Justify wins sloppy Kentucky Derby, Baffert takes 5th title
Associated Press
May 5, 2018
Updated May 5, 2018 1:15pm

    Mike Smith rides Justify to victory during the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs today in Louisville, Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. >> Justify splashed through the slop to win the Kentucky Derby by 2½ lengths today, becoming the first colt in 136 years to wear the roses after not racing as a 2-year-old.

The colt that began his racing career in February improved to 4-0 and gave Bob Baffert his fifth Derby victory. That snapped a tie and left the 65-year-old trainer trailing only Ben Jones with six.

Mike Smith earned his second Derby victory. The 52-year-old jockey crossed the finish line at Churchill Downs with only a few specks of mud on his white and green silks in the rainiest Derby in the race’s 144-year history.

Justify, the 5-2 favorite in the field of 20, ran 1¼ miles in 2:04.20.

Good Magic finished second and Audible was another head back in third.

