University of Hawaii SandBows fall to Florida State but still alive in NCAA tourney

By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
May 5, 2018
Updated May 5, 2018 12:00pm

    University of Hawaii SandBows lost to Florida State in the NCAA tournament today in Gulf Springs, Ala., but they still have a path to the championship tomorrow. The SandBows are seen here playing against Cal State Bakersfield in the Big West Beach Championship in Waikiki on April 27.

The third-seeded Hawaii beach volleyball team saw its 32-match winning streak snapped today, losing to fourth-seeded Florida State 3-2 in the NCAA championship bracket semifinal at Gulf Shores, Ala.

The Rainbow Wahine (37-4) will face the winner of Sunday’s first match between top-seeded UCLA and fifth-seeded USC in a loser-out match at 6:30 a.m. Hawaii time. Thewinner takes on the Seminoles for the national title at 8 a.m. Hawaii time.

The SandBows finished third nationally last season. Prior to today, Hawaii’s last loss came on March 10 to FSU at Huntington Beach, Calif.

Earlier today, USC eliminated Pepperdine 3-2 and UCLA ousted LSU 3-0.

