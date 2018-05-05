University of Hawaii SandBows fall to Florida State but still alive in NCAA tourney

The third-seeded Hawaii beach volleyball team saw its 32-match winning streak snapped today, losing to fourth-seeded Florida State 3-2 in the NCAA championship bracket semifinal at Gulf Shores, Ala.

The Rainbow Wahine (37-4) will face the winner of Sunday’s first match between top-seeded UCLA and fifth-seeded USC in a loser-out match at 6:30 a.m. Hawaii time. Thewinner takes on the Seminoles for the national title at 8 a.m. Hawaii time.

The SandBows finished third nationally last season. Prior to today, Hawaii’s last loss came on March 10 to FSU at Huntington Beach, Calif.

Earlier today, USC eliminated Pepperdine 3-2 and UCLA ousted LSU 3-0.