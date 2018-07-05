 Korean boy, 8, escapes car theft in Kailua, helps police find suspect
July 5, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Top News

Korean boy, 8, escapes car theft in Kailua, helps police find suspect

By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
July 5, 2018
Updated July 5, 2018 9:39pm
ADVERTISING

A 9-year-old boy from South Korea and witnesses helped lead Honolulu police to the man who allegedly stole a car with the child inside in Kailua late this morning.

Police said officers arrested a 35-year-old Enchanted Lake man on suspicion of kidnapping, auto theft, theft of property and two warrants after he allegedly stole a rental car with the boy inside.

Police gave the following account of the incident: The boy’s parents, visiting from Korea, left the child inside the car with the air conditioning on, and stopped near the Kailua boat ramp to take pictures of the scenery. At 11:23 a.m. near 729 Mokulua Drive, the suspect jumped into the car and drove off with the boy inside. The boy, who speaks English, asked the man to drop him off at Kalapawai Market and the suspect complied.

The child was able to give officers the car’s license plate number and a description of the vehicle, police said.

Witnesses called 911 and police located the car, which had collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Mokulele Drive in Kaneohe.

Police said the driver got out and ran on foot, but officers captured him a short distance away. The suspect had personal property from the vehicle on his person, police said.

The suspect was taken to Castle Medical Center with minor cuts to his hand received in the accident. He was later taken to the Kaneohe station for booking.

PREVIOUS STORY
Thai rescuer in cave dies from lack of oxygen
NEXT STORY
Police seeking help finding missing Big Island teen
Comments (2)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING